Three Things to Know 5-9-19

Three Things to Know:
- 65 year old Glen Miller in Philadelphia was a busy guy last year. He saw 316 movies…in a year…there are 365 days in a year… the theater he saw all the movies at sent him an email thanking him for going to Regal UA Riverview Plaza so much, and rewarded him with a $500 gift card! Glen said “It’s my comfort zone. I do a little praying in there, a little meditation,” Miller said. “I may not even always go into the movies every time. I may just stay in the lobby and do a little prayer.”
- The State University of New York, Platssburgh, used therapy donkeys to help students relax for finals. The nonprofit group, TheraPets, brought in donkeys before the test.
- Only about 9% of plastic waste gets recycled, and most of it ends up in landfills and the ocean. It’s not easy to recycle plastic either… Under perfect conditions, you can only recycle plastic 7 to 9 times, then it turns into trash. So a team of researchers with the Department of Energy created a new type of plastic that can be recycled an infinite number of times. It’s called PDK plastic and it’s a lot cheaper and easier to recycle than other types. To read more on it, click HERE