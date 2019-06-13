Three Things to Know 6-13-19

Three Things to Know:
- Megan Holman is a 25 year old woman from Walhalla, South Carolina. She was arrested Monday for driving drunk. However, she was in a Power Wheels when she WAS arrested. She didn’t get the DUI but she did get charged with public intoxication.
- A new study found the amount of plastic we ingest a WEEK is equivalent to eating a credit card. The main culprits that contain the plastic are water, shellfish, beer and salt.
- Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin is considering a new anti-bullying law where parents will be fined if their kids bully anyone at school. The first incident will cost $313, and the price goes up after that.