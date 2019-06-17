Three Things to Know 6-17-19

Three Things to Know:
- People have started growing a spikey bone in the back of their skull, just above their neck, due to looking at their phone too much. The buildup on the bone can be just a round protrusion, but in some cases it’s a spike. For more details, Click HERE
- 55 year old Kevin Bacon (not the actor) from Wells River, Vermont was driving last Thursday when he side swiped a parked cop car. Turns out, searching for an episode of Saved by the Bell he wanted to watch…while he was driving. He even told the cops what episode it was…which was Screech’s Spaghetti Sauce. To be fair…that’s a good episode.
- In 1980 Danny Lloyd played Jack Nicholson’s son in “The Shining.” He’s 46 now, and a biology professor at a community college in Kentucky. Danny says he hates when his students know who he is. He said “I try to keep it on the down low. You get students of all different ages. The younger ones are not aware and that’s how it should be. But every now and then, a student will say something.” Sorry Danny, but you’re about to get noticed a lot more because the trailer for the sequel “Doctor Sleep” is out. It’s about the grown up version of the son from The Shining, now played by Ewan McGregor. However, most people will look up who played the kid in the original movie…