Three Things to Know 6-18-19

Three Things to Know:
- Don’t forget! You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco today because of the promotion during the NBA finals.
- A woman in England named Siobhan asked her coworkers for a birthday cake with Mariah Carey on it. The bakery misheard the call and made a cake with Nobel Prize winner, Marie Curie on it instead. A pic of the cake went viral, and Mariah Carey saw it, so she tweeted a happy birthday to Siobhan.
- A new study from a university in Pittsburgh found the sad puppy dog eyes your dog gives you is from tens of thousands of years of evolution. When dogs were domesticated 33,000 years ago, they figured out when they made that face it helped them get what they wanted from humans. The muscles in their face evolved to make it easier to make that facial expression. Ancient dogs didn’t have those muscles, and neither do wolves.