Three Things to Know 6-19-19

Three Things to Know:
- Mr. Peanut has a new line of basketball shoes. They’re called the Crunch Force 1 and are blue, yellow and black. Mr. Peanut’s face is on the tongue and the word “Planters” is on the heel. These new salty kicks cost $170 at CrunchForce1.com
- Fortnite has more than 250 million registered players and has generated more than $2.5 billion in revenue. This may have never happened because it was almost canceled before it came out in July of 2017. Rod Fergusson is a former production lead at Epic Games and said he tried to kill the game in 2011. He said there were internal challenges and didn’t think it would make it through those. Thankfully, Rod left Epic in 2012.
- Target has its own forensic labs in Las Vegas and Minneapolis, where criminal justice experts and forensic scientists solve crimes that happened at Target. They also help out real law enforcement agencies when they need extra manpower or facilities.