Three Things to Know 6-20-19

Three Things to Know:
- A new survey found way too many people aren’t wearing deodorant. 39% of people between 18 and 24 years old say they haven’t worn deodorant in the past month. 31% of people between 25 and 34, 22% of people between 35 and 44, and 16% of people over 45 have opted for no antiperspirant either.
- Mushrooms and other fungi share more DNA with humans than veggies.
- A 14 inch goldfish was found in the Niagara River in New York. The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a nonprofit environmental group and they found the goldfish. They say this goldfish can natural habitats of native fish so don’t flush your goldies when you’re done with them. Return them to the pet store. Check out a pic of the goldfish HERE