Three Things to Know 6-21-19

Three Things to Know:
- 52 year old Andrew Lunn is a nurse at an assisted living facility in Salisbury, Maryland. He was working Tuesday when someone put their car in reverse and accidentally backed into a river. Andrew saw the driver couldn’t get out so he dove into the water and got the driver to roll down the car window. Andrew got his seatbelt undone and pulled him through the window as the car went under. The driver only ended up with minor injuries because of Andrew, who used to be a lifeguard.
- 70% of parents say they’re stressed about the summer. Why? They still have to work while the kids are off, it’s hard to plan and schedule everything, and the cost of summer activities can add up fast.
- Women are working more than men. Women who have full time jobs worked an average of 7 hours and 20 minutes a day last year, and doing 30 more minutes of household chores a day than men. Men spend 49 more minutes per day on leisure and relaxing than women do.