Three Things to Know 6-24-19

Three Things to Know:
- Tiffani Adams was on an Air Canada flight back to Toronto when she fell asleep during the flight. She woke up a few hours later and the plane was pitch black, cold, and parked. THEY FORGOT HER ON THE PLANE! Her phone was dead, of course, so she couldn’t call for help. Tiffani ended up finding a flashlight in the cockpit, pried open the plane’s door, and used the flashlight to signal for help. It was a 50 foot drop to the ground so she couldn’t really step off the plane. A crew member was driving around and saw her, and helped her down. She says she’s been having insomnia since then. Air Canada says they are investigating what happened.
- The new owners of Toy’s R Us say they’re ready to start opening stores again! They said the stores will be open by the end of the year and will be around 10,000 sq ft, which is a third of the size the old Toys R Us stores were.
- The more you know fact: peaches and nectarines are the exact same fruit. Nectarines have a recessive gene that keeps them from being fuzzy.