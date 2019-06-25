Three Things to Know 6-25-19

Three Things to Know:
- A hacker in Belgium threw a Molotov cocktail at a bank and dropped a USB when he did it. A ton of info on all the hacking he’d done recently and in the past was on the USB so they were able to link him to the bombing and the hacks. The REASON behind his hacking was actually kind of sweet…he was defending his mom. To see more on the story, click HERE
- Drinking coffee might help you burn fat! Researchers found coffee can stimulate something called “brown fat” and that fat heats up and burns calories. They say more studies need to be done, but they did find a link between coffee and burning fat and that’s all I need to know.
- When we colonize Mars we don’t really need the guys to go along. A study found when frozen sperm were exposed to microgravity situations, they held up well and survived. NASA found space crews where everyone’s the same gender do better on missions and have more cohesive teams…so all female teams to populate Mars would be the best bet.