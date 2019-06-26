Three Things to Know 6-26-19

Three Things to Know:
- Longhorn Steakhouse is introducing a new dessert…ice cream with chunks of steak mixed in. The ice cream is covered in bourbon-flavored caramel sauce and something called “steak sprinkles.” It will be available July 1st.
- Scientists in Berlin, Germany found a chemical in spinach called ecdysterone. They say this is close enough to steroids that spinach should be banned for athletes!! They ran a test where some athletes ate almost 9 pounds of spinach a day, and some didn’t. The ones who did eat it, had increased strength up to 3 times more. The World Anti-Doping Authority says it’s planning to look more into spinach and ecdysterone now.
- We told you about the new bone growing out of the base of our neck due to looking at your phone…but now they are saying years down the road, we could have other additions. Researchers out of the University of Toledo developed a system to see how humans could look in the year 2100. According to them, we could have claw like hands designed to hold your digital device, bent spines from hunching over, and a smaller brain from leading sedentary lives. They also found we could have a thicker neck, larger skull to block radiation, and a second set of eyelids to block the amount of harmful blue light from our devices. They made a model to show what we could look like….check it out HERE