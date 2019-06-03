Three Things to Know 6-3-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. Costco has everything…even engagement rings for $420,000! It’s a 10 carat diamond ring and someone bought it. The reason this is big, is because the sale helped  Costco’s entire financial quarter.
  2. 47 year old Michael Comeau decided to take in a little eye candy last Thursday night when he went out to a strip club. He got super drunk and refused to pay his bill and the club had to call the cops. This would just be another story of a drunk guy at a bar…however, he’s the principal at Holy Family CATHOLIC School in Port Allen, Louisiana. Also, he was one of the chaperones on a school field trip to Washington DC when this happened. SO there’s that. Principal Comeau was arrest for public intoxication. And he lost his job at the school.
  3. You can now rent pogo sticks, like you can rent e-scooters. A company from Sweden introduced these e-pogo sticks you unlock with an app, then pay by the minute to bounce around. They are being tested in a couple cities in Sweden, and will make their move to San Francisco for testing here in the states. Smart move…isn’t San Fran all hills?
