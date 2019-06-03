Three Things to Know 6-3-19

Three Things to Know:
- Costco has everything…even engagement rings for $420,000! It’s a 10 carat diamond ring and someone bought it. The reason this is big, is because the sale helped Costco’s entire financial quarter.
- 47 year old Michael Comeau decided to take in a little eye candy last Thursday night when he went out to a strip club. He got super drunk and refused to pay his bill and the club had to call the cops. This would just be another story of a drunk guy at a bar…however, he’s the principal at Holy Family CATHOLIC School in Port Allen, Louisiana. Also, he was one of the chaperones on a school field trip to Washington DC when this happened. SO there’s that. Principal Comeau was arrest for public intoxication. And he lost his job at the school.
- You can now rent pogo sticks, like you can rent e-scooters. A company from Sweden introduced these e-pogo sticks you unlock with an app, then pay by the minute to bounce around. They are being tested in a couple cities in Sweden, and will make their move to San Francisco for testing here in the states. Smart move…isn’t San Fran all hills?