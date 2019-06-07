Three Things to Know 6-7-19

Three Things to Know:
- Sam Adams just created a beer called 26.2 Brew. They say this is a great beer to drink after a workout. It has the same alcohol level as a light beer, but it’s made with Hialayan sea salt to help replenish your electrolytes.
- Womanikin is a company creating a new line of CPR dummies with boobs. It’s a completely different thing giving chest compressions to a woman than a man because of the woman’s breasts, so it’s important for people to train on both. It could save women’s lives too. Studies found people are 27% less likely to perform CPR on a woman than a man because they’re uncomfortable touching the woman’s chest in the process.
- It’s National Donut Day! Here are a few deals you can take advantage of today: If you buy any drink at Dunkin Donuts, you get one donut free. Walmart is giving away over a million free glazed donuts today. Just go to the bakery section at Walmart and ask for one. Hardee’s is giving out free Froot Loop Mini Donuts all weekend with any purchase, but you need a coupon.