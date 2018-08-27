Three Things to Know 8-27-18

Three Things to Know:
- How often do you wash your dog’s food and water bowls? According to the National Sanitation Foundation, they are one of the top five most germ covered spots in most homes 🙁 . This doesn’t just affect your pet’s health, it can affect yours as well. Sooo…You should be washing them EVERY DAY in hot, soapy water. AND you should be disinfecting them by running them through the dishwasher if they are dishwasher safe, or soaking them in bleach water at least once a week.
- Some researchers at the University of Washington found chemicals in alcohol are deadlier than we realized. They say there’s no healthy amount, even if some say a glass of wine a day is healthy. EVEN THOUGH they found that, an evolutionary psychologist in England says alcohol is the key to the survival of the human race. He says throughout human history, alcohol has been the key to our social lives, lowers inhibitions, it’s fun, and helps people bond.
- Bubba Cadd is a teenager in Wisconsin and he has cerebral palsy, along with developmental issues. He LOVES trucks more than anything! Last month his mom saw a small model truck sitting in their yard and she figured one of the truck drivers put it there for him….their yard faces a highway and Bubba loves getting the truckers to honk when they go by. She went on FB trying to find out who did the good deed. Her post went viral, of course. Some truckers saw her post so THEN a bunch of OTHER truckers decided to do something big for Bubba’s 16th bday. They called it “18 Wheels for Bubba” and last weekend, truckers from all over the country showed up to his hometown, lined up their trucks in a big parking lot, and surprised him with a HUGE party! When they got there, over a thousand people were waiting to wish him a happy birthday. There were about 200 tractor trailers and other trucks for Bubba to check out. Check out the story with pics HERE