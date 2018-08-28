Three Things to Know 8-28-18

Three Things to Know:
- A 53 year old woman who lives by Baton Rouge, Louisiana was arrested last Friday after she set her couch on fire. When the cops questioned her, she said she was trying to “get the devil out.” She thought her couch was possessed and ruining her life. The fire, also, caused damage to her mobile home and she was treated for smoke inhalation.
- Netflix has 130 million subscribers around the world! And 3 million people still get DVDs in the mail from them. In their most recent findings, those DVD watchers gave Netflix $53 million in straight up profit… However, Netflix has been losing about 190,000 DVD subscribers per quarter for the past two years so the service won’t be around for long.
- Irene Belenova is 19 and her father is a Russian oligarch who’s worth $3.5 billion. She got married last January and her wedding cost $4.5 million. Mariah Carey and Elton John both performed at her wedding. Recently, Irene said the only reason she had such a fancy wedding was to maker her ex jealous. It worked. So she dumped her husband and is now back with her ex…Almost $5 mil later…