Three Things to Know 8-29-18

Three Things to Know:
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are selling Froot Loops donuts. It’s so much more than you think though… You get a little box with 5 mini donuts that look like Froot Loops. They’re coated in a thick glaze and each donut is a different color, like the cereal. AND apparently, they taste like actual Froot Loops! They’re on sale today, if you want any.
- Oreo is jacking with their cookies again…and they probably should have steered clear of this one. The good thing is, the new flavor is just in China, for now. Orange Hot Chicken Wing Cream filled Oreos are a thing. They didn’t stop there, they also have one with green wasabi cream.
- A company called RightPet did an 8 year survey of more than 16,700 people from 113 countries to find out what pet kids want most these days. It’s not a cat, or a dog, or a guinea pig…it’s a rat.