Three Things to Know 8-30-18

Three Things to Know:
- Florida State University has a mandatory online class for incoming freshman this year to help them handle stress that comes with college, moving onto campus, and handling the workload. However, you can skip the class if you thinks doing the stress management course is too stressful. It’s only about 30 minutes long and is mostly videos of students telling them what to expect at FSU.
- If you’re still trying to decide on a baby name and you’re ready to pop…KFC would like to help you out. KFC has a contest in honor of the real Colonel Sanders’ birthday, Harland sanders, who was born on September 9, 1890. IF you give birth on September 9th, and legally name your kid Harland, you could win $11,000! If there are a lot of parents who end up doing this, they’ll pick the winner at random.
- Pizza toppings are a very personal thing. Pizza Hut in Taiwan is trying to add to craziness by releasing a pizza with Fish Sticks on top. To make people even angrier, it has pineapple on it as well. Good news is, it’s probably going to stay in Taiwan.