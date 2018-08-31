Three Things to Know 8-31-18

Three Things to Know:
- A 42 year old guy in Chase, British Columbia, Canada called the cops earlier this month and asked them to talk to his ex about not going to his house anymore. So the cops went to the girl’s house to tell her to leave him alone. That’s when they found out they were actually still dating and the guy was using the cops to break up with her for him. Again…he’s 42 years old.
- A company in Japan called Exit will quit your job for you, but it’s going to cost you $450. They will call your boss and the HR department, tell them you’re out, and get the paperwork started. The company says most of their clients are in their 20s and 30s, and the main reason they use them is because they’re afraid they’re bosses will try to talk them into staying.
- Some researchers are doing a study to find out if you should be paid for your commute to work. They say, if you get an email or call from your boss during your commute, you usually answer it. Plus, you’re expected to get to work somehow, so they say you should get paid for it. However, some say they use their commute to mentally switch from home mode to work mode so they don’t expect to get paid for that. And they don’t want their boss to expect them to get stuff done while on the way home.