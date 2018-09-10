Three Things to Know 9-10-18

Three Things to Know:
- Firefighters were called to a house fire in Niceville, Florida when smoke was found coming from a house. A guy answered the door naked, said he was sorry, then went back inside. He was clearly intoxicated, so the cops got him to come out. That’s when the guy said he started drinking at 9 that morning (it was 5:30 at night by the time the cops got there), and got hungry so he decided to bake some cookies on his George Foreman Grill. He forgot about them and they caught on fire. He threw towels on the fire to smother it, and thought it was out, but the towels caught fire too. The fire spread, he was too drunk to realize it. Firefighters said he was dangerously close to passing out from smoke inhalation.
- A power outage in Bridgeport, Connecticut occurred after some sever storms went through Thursday night. A 30 year old woman tried to light a candle, but it was actually a stick of dynamite, and she it exploded in her hands. She ended up blowing off several of her fingers. Why was there dynamite? She and her husband bought the house a couple years ago and the former owners left the dynamite behind. After the lights went out, the couple remembered the “candles” they saw in the basement…not realizing they were actually dynamite…
- The Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 2300 Americans went to the ER last year because of pizza. The 4 main types of pizza injuries were: bad cuts that happened when slicing the pizza, burns, falling while you’re making it, falling while you’re picking it up from the restaurant. In one instance, a 58 year old guy fell out of bed reaching for pizza and ended up in the ER.