Three Things to Know 9-11-18

Three Things to Know:
- ONE single person in history has ever reported being hit by an asteroid. Ann Hodges in Sylacauga, Alabama was in her home November of 1954 when a chunk of an asteroid crashed through her ceiling and hit her in the thigh. She survived…but now has special powers. Just kidding. Maybe
- That blood that was used in the Alfred Hitchcock shower scene for Psycho was actually chocolate syrup. Movies were black and white back then so the syrup looked more like blood than anything else.
- Please don’t make this turn you all into vampires… A new study out of University College London found you might be able to live longer and avoid diseases if you drink young people’s BLOOD. The researchers say they found when people over 35 were injected with plasma from a teen’s blood, there was a significant improvement in their biomarkers for diseases. When they tested this in animals, older animals’ brains got sharper when they were injected with younger blood. Now, before you start watching Interview with a Vampire to study Tom Cruise’s moves, the people in the study didn’t necessarily drink the blood. That COULD be a way of getting it into your system, but more research is needed to be done.