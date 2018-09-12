Three Things to Know 9-12-18

Three Things to Know:
- It’s National Video Game day! Here are the top 5 fave video games of all time: 5) Pokemon 4) Grand Theft Auto 3) Donkey Kong 2) Call of Duty 1) Super Mario Bros
- According to some plastic surgeons, more men are getting bicep, pectoral, gluteal and calf implants. The guys say they feel the pressure to have a more sculpted body and aren’t getting the look they want in the gym.
- On April 12, 2017 Joshua Horner was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor. According to the AP, In the trial, the complainant testified Horner threatened to shoot her animals if she went to the police about the alleged molestation, and said she saw him shoot her dog and kill it to make his point. After the conviction, Horner asked the Oregon Innocence Project to look more into the case, because Horner said he didn’t do any of these things…including not killing her dog. A member of the Innocence Project searched for the dog and FOUND HER!! This led to the court finding out the woman lied about a bunch of stuff and Horner is now free! He was in the process of serving a 50 year sentence.