Three Things to Know 9-13-18

Three Things to Know:
- Amazon just announced they will be selling live Christmas trees this year. If you order one, they will send a 7 foot tree that was chopped down less than 10 days ago. The trees cost $115, but if you’re a Prime member, shipping is free.
- A new survey found 35% of people say they would try to grab their stuff if they were ordered to evacuate a plane in an emergency. 23% would just take the valuables and 6% said they would even try to grab their bags from the overhead bins.
- Do you eat out a lot? You might be spending more than you think on that. The average person eats at a restaurant 2.4 times a week, and spends an average of $19.58 each time. That adds up to about 125 times a year and costs about $2,443 a year. If you’re a coffee buyer, you’re spending up to about $484 a year if you buy coffee 2.5 times a week. When you add it all up, you’re spending $14,635 over 5 years on eating out and coffee drinks.