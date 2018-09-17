Three Things to Know 9-17-18

Three Things to Know:
- McDonald’s employees may stage a walk out tomorrow. According to the Associated Press, they’re planning a walk out during the lunch rush hour due to ignored sexual harassement complaints within the company. There was a lawsuit back in 2017, reports of complaints being unheard and not addressed, and the list goes on. No word on which McDonald’s locations plan on taking action. More info can be found HERE
- Archie McPhee is a company who had the brainiac idea to release a new candy cane flavor already. They’ve started selling mac and cheese flavored candy canes. You can get a 6 pack of them for 5 bucks at archi mcphee .com
- A guy was pulled over in Snohomish County, Washington in the carpool lane last week. They saw his passenger was actually a Halloween skeleton wearing a hat and jacket. A for effort.