Three Things to Know 9-18-18

Three Things to Know:
- It’s National Cheeseburger Day! What do YOU like on yours? Here are some interesting stats on which cheeses people like on their burgers: 31% prefer provolone, 40% pepper jack, 43% swiss, 65% cheddar, and the top loved cheese on cheeseburgers is American with 66% loving it.
- Police are looking for a guy who was in the arcade at the mall with his toddler because he used the kid to steal a bunch of stuff! There’s a game called the BerBerCut Lite. It’s kind of like the claw machine, except instead of the claw to grab the toys, you press buttons to try to make two pairs of scissors cut a string holding the prize. It looks pretty impossible, which makes sense, since some of the prizes are pretty expensive. So this guy had his toddler daughter crawl through the hole and pass him a bunch of the toys, electronics, and gift cards. A few people took pics and videos and called the cops. The cops are currently looking for the dad of the year.
- A flight attendant on China Eastern Airlines was working back in May, and her boyfriend was on the flight while she was working. When they were in the air, he surprised her by proposing! She cried and said yes, everyone on the plane clapped, it was a beautiful moment. The proposal went viral and got almost a million views! And then she got fired. The company said “her private romantic behavior was extremely irresponsible for the safety of the passengers.” boooooo