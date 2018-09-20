Three Things to Know 9-20-18

Three Things to Know:
- While doing a training situation, some police divers in Pawtuxet, Rhode Island where looking for a strategically placed mannequin in the river. They didn’t find the mannequin, but they DID find a real dead body. Police believe the body of the 55 year old man had been in the river for about a day before being discovered.
- According to a new poll, 4 out of 10 employees say their boss could NOT do their job for a day if they had to. 1/3 of employees said they don’t get enough recognition for how hard they work. Over a third of people surveyed said they think their boss is overpaid. However, 68% say they think their boss deserves to be in charge.
- On Tuesday, United Airlines tested a new way to board flights…you get a notification on your phone saying your flight is going to start boarding, so you don’t have to wait at your gate. This has been ideal in deterring overcrowding at the gate.