Three Things to Know 9-21-18

Three Things to Know:
- In 1992, Valentino Dixon was sentenced to 39 years to life for a murder in New York. 6 years ago, “Golf Digest” did a story on him because he’s an artist who draws golf courses. The writer, Max Adler, realized Dixon’s case was pretty flimsy. There was conflicting testimony, no physical evidence, and another guy who CONFESSED to the murder! So, most of the article Max did on Valntino did was about his case instead of his artwork. After that, more people started looking into his case. A group of law students at Georgetown spent the past semester trying to prove he’s innocent. And they DID IT. The guy who initially confessed to the murder is already in jail for armed robbery. He still stands by his confession, and Valentino was released from jail on Wednesday, after being incarcerated for 27 years.
- It’s Halloween time which means the stupid “sexy costumes” are making their rounds. The first one I’ve seen is….The sexy Handmaid’s Tale costume. Yandy.com has it, of course, and it’s $65. The costume includes a short red dress, red cape, and white bonnet. If you haven’t seen the show, Handmaid’s Tale is about a future where misogynistic culture is the norm and women are slaves. Soooo yea, this costume got a LOT of flack and was pulled from the site last night, but we’ll see how long that lasts.
- In “I’ll Sell You This For Half The Price News,” a fashion company called Golden Goose just revealed some new sneakers they’re selling for $530. The shoes are covered in dirt, beat up, and there’s a piece of duct tape across the top of them.