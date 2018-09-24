Three Things to Know 9-24-18

Three Things to Knonw:
- About 250,000 people in America are married to their first or second cousins…the more you know…
- John Wilson and a friend stole a bunch of alcohol from a grocery store in Campbellsport, Wisconsin last week. The cops saw them, started chasing them and John ran. He got away…however, he surrendered anyway an hour later. While he was hiding, he was getting attacked by mosquitoes and he couldn’t take it anymore. When he was cuffed, there were about 20 mosquitoes on his forehead.
- Renee Reese is either a really good liar, or a really big dummy. She lives in Thornton, Colorado and decided to store her life savings of $35,000 inside her freezer. She says she put it in a ziploc bag wrapped in paper towels so it would blend in. She says, if the house ever burned down, the money would be safe because it would be in the freezer. For some reason, Renee returned the freezer to Costco in June and forgot about the cash inside. She opened a claim with them but they haven’t found the cash. Coscto says they are looking into it.