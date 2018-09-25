Three Things to Know 9-25-18

- 71 year old Roger Washburn was hanging out with his pal of over 50 years in Greenwood, Indiana. They were listening to music when a song came on and Roger’s pal said it was by Bruno Mars. Rog said it wasn’t, so his pal looked it up and sure enough, it was by Bruno. Rog got so mad he pulled out a gun. His pal said Rog was too chicken to use it, so Rog pistol whipped his long time friend which caused the gun to go off. That caused his pal to take a swing at Rog, and the gun went off AGAIN. Luckily, no one was shot, but the cops did show up. Roger is facing charges for battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
- As of right now there isn’t a set minimum on leg space on planes. The average used to be 35 inches. Now it’s less than 30 and, word on the street is, it will be less than 27 soon. There’s a bill floating around Congress that will set a minimum amount of leg space every plane needs. Also in this bill they would block airlines from bumping overbooked passengers from flights after they’ve already boarded, expand the availability of PreCheck security boarding, and require large airports to have private nursing rooms for new mothers. Congress has until Sunday to pass the bill.
- A professional dietician came up with some tips on how to save money at grocery stores and lose weight at the same time. The obvious ones on the list are stick to your list, plan out your meals, and don’t be afraid of frozen fruits and veggies. The new one is, if you want to save money and eat healthier, the easiest way to do it is by sticking to the perimeter of the store to avoid as many aisles as possible. The outer edge of the store is usually where they keep most of the fresh foods like milk, eggs, cheese, bread, and produce.
Comments