Three Things to Know 9-26-18

Three Things to Know:

  1. Little Ceasars really wants you to get your Hot and Readys as fast as possible! They’ve announced a new pick up option called Pizza Portals. These are basically heated lockers…you order online, go to Little Ceasars and find your assigned “locker,” type in your 3 digit code, and grab your pizza. Super easy.
  2. Dunkin Donuts is trying their hand at rebranding by dropping the ‘Donuts’ part of their name. The company says they don’t make a lot of money off the donuts anyway, so they want to make it clear donuts isn’t all they do.
  3. The FBI just released their latest crime statistics and it shows you have about a 40% chance of getting away with murder. Cops only cleared 61.6% of murder cases last year. That means they either arrested someone or dismissed the case because they figured out it was a suicide or something else. THIS means 34.4% of murders last year did NOT lead to any arrests.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Things to Know 9-25-18 Three Things to Know 9-24-18 Three Things to Know 9-21-18 Three Things to Know 9-20-18 Today’s Three Things To Know: Coffee Loses It’s Fresh Brewed Flavor VERY quickly; A Real Dream Job; and a Cause of Bad Breath You Probably Never Thought Of Three Things to Know 9-18-18
Comments