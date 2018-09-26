Three Things to Know 9-26-18

Three Things to Know:
- Little Ceasars really wants you to get your Hot and Readys as fast as possible! They’ve announced a new pick up option called Pizza Portals. These are basically heated lockers…you order online, go to Little Ceasars and find your assigned “locker,” type in your 3 digit code, and grab your pizza. Super easy.
- Dunkin Donuts is trying their hand at rebranding by dropping the ‘Donuts’ part of their name. The company says they don’t make a lot of money off the donuts anyway, so they want to make it clear donuts isn’t all they do.
- The FBI just released their latest crime statistics and it shows you have about a 40% chance of getting away with murder. Cops only cleared 61.6% of murder cases last year. That means they either arrested someone or dismissed the case because they figured out it was a suicide or something else. THIS means 34.4% of murders last year did NOT lead to any arrests.