Three Things to Know 9-27-18

Three Things to Know:
- Lyft announced a new promotion where you could be PAID NOT to use your car for a month. It’s only offered in 35 major cities across the country and you can register on their site. Lyft will pick 50 random people to take part and get $500 in credits for other types of transportation.
- In case you wanted to work out while in your car, a Dutch engineering company just released a car you move with your feet, like on the Flinstones. But instead of running, you have bicycle pedals to move the car. You also have a hand brake on the steering wheel and don’t have to use your feet to stop the car. The company says you can burn 300 calories during your half hour commute.
- 5 year old Florence Wisniewski in Chicago found out about Hurricane Florence this month and wanted to help. She kept hearing her name on the news so her mom showed her what was going on and Florence was immediately upset. She saw pics of a family staying in a shelter and asked her mom if they could send them toys and diapers. Her dad made her a sign that read “Help Flo Help Hurricane Florence Victims” and she went door to door with a red wagon asking for supplies. The story went viral and people from all over the country started sending her stuff. Flo even postponed her 5th birthday party last Friday to keep collecting. Her parents found a company taking donations to the victims and were able to add Flo’s collection to the truck load.