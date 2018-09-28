Three Things to Know 9-28-18

Three Things to Know:
- Kristin Day is a woman in northern Minnesota and was at a bar recently. She started talking to a guy who had been going through dialysis because his kidneys were damaged. Clearly, you’re not supposed to be drinking if you’re on dialysis, but it’s not clear if HE was drinking or not. MOVING ON…. Kristin talked with him for a couple hours and in those hours she was so moved by him, she offered him a kidney. She went through all the tests and found out she was a match. He even tried to talk her out of it at one point, but she says there’s a reason they met that day. The surgery went great, she’s recovering and he’s doing better!
- According to a new, no-brainer, survey, the average man spends a total of seven hours a year hiding in the bathroom. The main reasons are: to get some quiet time, to get away from their partner nagging them, to get a break from the kids, to avoid chores, and to use their phones.
- Halloween directions are going up, so it’s inevitable someone will take one seriously and call the cops. Becky Muhs in West Fargo, North Dakota used fake blood to write the words “HELP ME” and put a handprint on her window. That’s all that went up, though. There weren’t any other decorations so someone called 911 within hours of the message going up. Cops came and cleared up the misunderstanding, but Becky had to wash off her creativity and decide on putting up something like a ghost instead.