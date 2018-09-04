Three Things to Know 9-4-18

Three Things to Know:
- In case you were wondering, yep, they play Fantasy Football in prison. USA Today did an investigative report on it and found the prisoners do it old school. Originally, when FF was invented in the ’60s, they didn’t have websites yet, so people had to run the drafts in person. And this is how they do it in prison. Gambling isn’t allowed and they have limited internet access, so it’s done on the sly, but it’s done. OJ was in 4 different leagues while he was locked up in Nevada, and even ran one of them. Michael Vick talked about how he gave draft advice to fellow inmates while he was in jail. Without the internet, they rely on box scores in newspapers, letters and phone calls, and handwritten spreadsheets.
- A new drink on the market promises you will fall asleep within 30 minutes or less of drinking it. It’s called Som Sleep and is berry flavored. There are different vitamins and supplements in it that are supposed to relax you and help you fall asleep. Some celebrities even swear by it, like Jenna Dewan and Hilary Duff. 67% of the reviews on Amazon give it 5 stars. You can get it off Amazon…$10 for a four pack. However, the FDA has NOT approved the claim it helps you fall asleep that quick.
- There’s an interstate in Texas that smells like a DudeBro convention….A semi carrying a shipment of Axe Body Spray was rolling long Interstate 35 in Belton, Texas Friday when it caught fire…and all the Axe containers EXPLODED! (cue fist pumping music and spray tan booths) The cans were flying everywhere and the truck was completely destroyed. No one was hurt, the driver got out in time, but not before he yelled “GTL!”