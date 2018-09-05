Three Things to Know 9-5-18

Three Things to Know:
- Pregnancy tests have only been around since the 1960s. Before that, to find out if a woman was pregnant, she would inject her urine into a frog. If she was pregnant, her hormones would cause the frog to lay eggs within 8-12 hours.
- The selfie has been around for a looooooong time…but the word “selfie” was first used in 2002 when a guy posted a pic of his lip after he cut it. He was drinking at a friend’s 21st birthday party. So the first selfie had alcohol involved…go figure.
- A restaurant in Missoula, Montana called the Montana Club has a deal where if you eat there on your bday, you get your age as a percent-off discount. For instance, if you’re turning 29, you get 29% off your meal. Helen Self wanted to take advantage of the deal so on her 109th birthday, she got her free meal. Since she was turning 109, she also got 9% of the cost back in cash.