Three Things to Know 9-6-18

Three Things to Know:
- The Merriam-Webster dictionary announced some ridiculous additions that should have stayed out of the book. Here they are: Hangry, Guac, Rando, Instagramming, Bingeable, Time suck, Adorbs, TL;DR (Too long; Didn’t read)
- Today is National Read a Book Day. According to a survey, 17% of Americans read ZERO books a year, and another 47% read between on and five of them. 74% prefer to read an actual book, whereas 18% like e-books.
- A dollar store chain in Japan called Daiso is selling prank knives for Halloween. They’re called “finger slicers” and look like a normal blade, but when you press one onto your finger, the blade retracts and it looks like it’s cutting your finger off. Here’s the problem, the company accidentally mixed up their fake knives with real knives. Thank goodness, there haven’t been any injuries yet…Daiso is trying to recall all the ones they’ve sold.