Three Things to Know 9-7-18

Three Things to Know:
- A couple of “experts” say they know why Mona Lisa’s smirk wasn’t a full blown smile…hypothyroidism. An underactive thyroid can weaken the muscles in your face and they think that’s why she’s not showing a bigger smile. This can also cause swollen hands, thinning hair, and a lump in your neck…which they say is all prevalent in the painting.
- A new study found if you’re in a committed relationship, but still on Tinder, you’re probably a psychopath. These people people are more likely to show personality traits that are linked with being a psycho like being less agreeable and more narcissistic. The study also saw they are more likely to have casual hookups with people they meet on Tinder than single people.
- Our average body temp fluctuates a lot, so a low grade fever may not be a fever at all. The average body temp being 98.6 is based on a study from over 150 years ago. A new study found the average body temp is actually 97.7, however, slightly over 99 can be normal too. Especially in kids. Kids run hotter than adults, and women run hotter than men.