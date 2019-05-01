Three Things to Know:

- Burger King teamed up with Impossible Foods, which is a manufacturer of the plant based Impossible Burger. The veggie patty is made with soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme. Burger King will use this patty in their Impossible Whopper and top it with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and onion. It will be available by the end of the year.
- The “I Adulted” calendar is coming out soon, and it’s a calendar for adults that includes stickers. You can give yourself a sticker for doing a good job on something, and the stickers say silly things like “I put the phone away!” You can order it on Amazon.
- David Prowse is the guy who played Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, and he was was a weightlifting champion. Not many people know he helped Christopher Reeve bulk up for “Superman.” So Darth trained Superman
Comments