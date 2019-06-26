Thunderstorms Bring Damage To Central Illinois

A band of severe thunderstorms pushed through Central Illinois Tuesday night.

The storms produced winds in excess of 60 mph and hail, prompted Severe Thunder Storm Warnings in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

According to Peoria Police scanner traffic, a tree fell on a house at 3505 W. Sodus Ct. No one was injured.

In Peoria Heights, a tree fell on a car parked in the driveway, and pulling down power lines at the residence on Ogden Avenue. No one was injured.

Various Trees and power lines were reported down in streets, roadways and in back yards of houses throughout central Peoria.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, issued damage reports late Tuesday evening, indicating at least 10 were trees blown down in Peoria County, taking down power lines.

Emergency Manager in Metamora report a large tree was uprooted.

As of 11:00 p.m. the Ameren Outage Map indicated

12,267 customers were without power throughout Peoria.