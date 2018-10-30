To vaccinate baby for the flu or not?

I got the flu shot. Once.

It was probably 15 years ago, and even though I was told it’s impossible to feel icky after…I did. Haven’t had one since.

So fast forward to now. I have a baby. She’s 9 month old. I literally try to protect her from everything. (Even though I know that’s nuts)

I hear horror stories of babies dying from the flu and that petrifies me. I also hear horror stories about certain vaccinations.

I’m freaking out, and do not know what to do.

So, I’m curious, did you get your baby/child flu shot …or not?