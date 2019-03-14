Tobacco 21 Bill Heading To Pritzker’s Desk

(25 News) – A bill to raise the age to purchase tobacco products in Illinois to 21 is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

House Bill 345 passed through the Senate Thursday, 39-16. The bill moved through the House 82-31 on Tuesday.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a Tobacco 21 bill last year, arguing people would cross state lines to purchase tobacco products, costing the state revenue while providing little public health benefit.

Health advocates have pushed for the bill, arguing that raising the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 would help prevent many young adults from ever trying cigarettes in the first place.

E-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products are also covered under the bill.

Peoria, Normal and Washington are among the Illinois communities with Tobacco 21 ordinances already in effect.