Today is Blue Monday

Apparently, today is the most depressing day of the year. Blue Monday was created by a British psychologist back in 2005. He says the 3rd Monday in January is a perfect storm of terribleness due to the following:
1. Bad Weather

2. Enough time has passed since Christmas that all the good holiday feelings are gone.

3. Lots of the New Year’s Resolutions are dunzo

4. Your motivation for the year is down quite a bit

5. “You’re realizing you’re now facing down another entire year of work ahead of you, without summer or any vacations in sight. ”

Have a great day! >.<

