Today is National Fast Food Day, the Word of The Year is “Toxic,” and Uh-Oh Spaghetti-O’s!

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Today is National Fast Food Day. Or, as most Americans call it, Friday. A lot of major fast food chains are offering special deals today. That includes McDonald’s, BK, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, and Sonic. Most of the deals involve you having to download their app.
- The Oxford dictionary just released it’s Word of the Year for 2018, and they went with…”toxic.” They say that word does the best job “reflecting the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year.” For sure.
- Police in Pittsburgh say they’ve arrested a woman who allegedly attacked a woman by flinging cans of Spaghetti-O’s and her and her car in a bizarre incident. The victim was driving when the suspect let loose with the canned pasta. The two scuffled, a the attacker slashed at the victim with a kitchen knife. Cops are still trying to figure out why this even happened in the first place. Life is stranger than fiction.