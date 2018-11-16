Today is National Fast Food Day, the Word of The Year is “Toxic,” and Uh-Oh Spaghetti-O’s!

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

$1.5 Billion Mega Millions winner STILL hasn’t come forward, 1 in 10 people say their pets have saved their lives, and how much you’ll spend for Thanksgiving

