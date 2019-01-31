Today is National Hot Chocolate Day!

A genius bar in New York called The PHD Terrace has a new 20 pound mug of spiked hot cocoa just for you. Inside the drink is a cocoa made with fancy Valrhona’s bitter and Jivara milk chocolate, blended with an alcohol of your choice…tequila, mescal, whiskey, or cognac. It’s then topped with charred marshmallows, homemade whipped cream, cinnamon sticks, and spicy cocoa powder. You’re supposed to share it with 20 friends but I believe in you… It costs $375. You can see this delicious concoction HERE