Today is the Loneliest Day of the Year, It’s Good to Argue In Front of the Kids, and Just How Much is Santa’s House and Workshop Worth?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- First, let’s get the depressing stuff out of the way—According to a new study, today is the loneliest day of the year. The three main reasons are: It stays dark longer, and gets dark earlier; the weather is awful; and people are struggling to budget for Christmas.
- According to scientists at Washington State University, it’s actually GOOD to argue in front of your kids. Why? Your kids can tell if you’re hiding something, so if you argue away from them, you’re teaching them to repress their feelings and emotions. So, if you have “healthy conflict” in front of them, it leads to kids who are more well-adjusted.
- Zillow.com just did an estimate on Santa’s three bedroom, two bathroom house at The North Pole with a toy workshop attached. And they say it’s worth $765,000, mainly because of the remote location. And that’s actually a high estimate, since they think it could fetch a higher price because of its association with Santa. By the way, if Santa sold his house that money, he couldn’t even afford to buy a tiny, one bedroom place in San Francisco.