Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend–Man Eats Pizza For Dinner…Every Day for 37 years!

If you think variety is spice of life, don’t tell that to Mike Roman. He’s 41, and he’s eaten pizza for dinner EVERY DAY FOR 37 YEARS! The self described “picky eater” started his pizza binge when he was 4 years old. In fact, in his younger years, he ate pizza for lunch AND dinner most days. These days, it’s a peanut butter sandwich for lunch, then back to (of course) pizza for dinner. Mike says he had pizza on the first date with his now wife, had pizza during their wedding, and on their honeymoon, he found plenty if pizza joints in Aruba. If you’re wondering–no, he’s not overweight, nor does he have any unhealthful side effects from his go-to dinner. “Pizza has three of the four food groups,” he insists.

Do you think you could eat pizza EVERY day?