Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend: The Story of Two People Who’ve Exchanged the Same Christmas Cards For the Last 50 Years.

Jackie Gempler and Evelyn Weier have been exchanging the SAME Christmas cards for now half a century. The pair sent each other Christmas cards 50 years ago, when they were in their twenties, and they’ve been re-sending the same cards every year since. This year marked the 50th year of them exchanging the same cards. They say this serves as a testament to a lifelong friendship. They plan to keep it up until there’s no blank space left on the cards to sign. Get details and watch a video of this cool story HERE.