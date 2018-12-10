Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—Unbelievably, a Bride Has Issued A Dress Code For Her Wedding, Based on People’s Weight!

OK, would you ever think of doing anything like this at your wedding? Would this make you boycott the event? There’s a woman who’s getting married in Hawaii next year, and she sent out a Facebook message to her guests . . . that found its way onto Reddit and is going viral. Why? Because she set a dress code for her guests . . . based on WEIGHT.

Here’s the “Dress Code:”

1. Women under 160 pounds are supposed to wear a green velvet sweater, orange suede pants, Louboutin red-bottomed heels, and a Burberry scarf.

2. Women over 160 are supposed to wear a black sweater, black pants, and black heels.

3. Men under 200 pounds are supposed to wear a purple fuzzy jacket and all white sneakers.

4. And men over 200 are supposed to wear all camouflage, with black sneakers.

Oh, and regardless of what they’re supposed to wear, quote, “We want you to invest in an outfit valued at at least $1,000.”

Anyway, word got back to the bride that her post was going viral, so now she says she’s planning to make all of the guests take a POLYGRAPH to figure out, quote, “the snitch who put me on blast.”