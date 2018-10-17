Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know

Here are today’s Three Things to Know:
- A new survey has found that, not surprisingly, 74% of us feel tired at work often. Only 2% say they never feel tired at work. Zzzzzzzzzz.
- Just when you thought all the pumpkin spice stuff is already out, here comes Buffalo Wild Wings and their new pumpkin spice chicken wings. The wings are covered in what’s called “BBQ pumpkin ale sauce,” and they’re available only through October.
- ANOTHER reboot? Oh yeah. This time, Oscar-winning stripper Diablo Cody is working on a reboot of the ’70’s sitcom “Alice” for Fox. Check out the video of the opening of the original show that starred Linda Lavin, Vic Tayback, and Polly Holliday. Anybody remember it?