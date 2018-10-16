Today’s Three Things To Know–All About New Things to Eat and Drink

It’s all about new things to eat and drink on today’s Three Things to Know.
- Papa John’s is now selling a Halloween pizza–Shaped like a jack-o-lantern. It’s mostly round, but it has a little nub on top like a pumpkin stem, and the pepperoni is laid out to make eyes, a smile, and a border around the edge. Use the coupon code JACKOLANTERN to get $13 off.
- No fast food chain in America has served duck…Until now. This Saturday, Arby’s is selling seared duck breast sandwiches during duck hunting season. They’ll only be available is 16 cities where hunting is big. We don’t know if they’ll be available around here. Arby’s has the Duck!
- Three Olives Vodka has just rolled out new eggnog flavored vodka for the holidays, which is a first. It should be available everywhere though the rest of the year. Cheers!