Today’s Three Things To Know: Coffee Loses It’s Fresh Brewed Flavor VERY quickly; A Real Dream Job; and a Cause of Bad Breath You Probably Never Thought Of

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. Coffee loses 70% of its flavor within two minutes of being brewed. So, make it and drink it quickly.

2. Here’s a Dream Job for you–The cookware company Ooni is hiring 10 people to cook and eat pizza using their outdoor pizza grills. And, they’re paying up to $1,000 A DAY!!

3. If you hold in your flatulence instead of just getting rid of it, your body will eventually release it through your MOUTH instead! That’s according to a nutrition professor in England. And yes, when it comes out of your mouth, it will smell like you have bad breath.  Yeeesh!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Don’t Miss The Peoria Art Guild’s Fine Art Fair! It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Three Things to Know 9-18-18 Enter to WIN Kelly Clarkson Tickets! The Lion King is Coming to Peoria! WIN Your Own Day Of No Worries! Three Things to Know 9-17-18
Comments