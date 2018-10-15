Today’s Three Things to Know: What’s the first thing ever bought online? Do you have a family member you’ve lost touch with? And, October should be “President’s Month.”

- Did you ever wonder what the very first thing ever bought online was? Well, it was a bag of marijuana. Some students from Stanford University sold a tiny amount of weed to some guys from MIT using an early version of the Internet called “Arpanet” in 1972.
- A new survey says 74% of us have a close family member we’ve totally lost touch with. A quarter say they haven’t seen that person in at least a decade. And one-third of families have NEVER had a family reunion.
- More U.S Presidents have been born in October than in any other month. They are John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Chester Arthur, Rutherford B. Hayes, and Jimmy Carter. They should proclaim October as “Presidents’ Month.”
