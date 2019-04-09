Toddler Locked Parents Out of Their iPad for 48 Years

If you have kids, you know they are obsessed with your phone and iPads. Mine tries to snag mine whenever he can to watch Baby Shark. This toddler in particular managed to lock the device for a LOOONG time. Evan Osnos tweeted out “Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3 year old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?” It was accompanied by a pic of the locked screen that read “iPad is disabled. Try again in 25, 536, 442 minutes.” That’s 49 years.

